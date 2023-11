ATLANTA (AP) — Reactions are pouring in to the death of Rosalynn Carter. Former President George W. Bush called Carter a woman of dignity and strength. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia says Carter would be remembered for her compassionate nature and passion for women’s rights, human rights and mental health reform. Former First Lady Melania Trump said Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.