Oxford school shooting survivor heals with surgery, a trusted horse and the chance to tell her story

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old college student who has survived two deadly mass school shootings in Michigan says things are looking up, but she remains dismayed by continued gun violence in the U.S. Kylie Ossege was shot and temporarily paralyzed when an armed classmate attacked Oxford High School in 2021. Fourteen months later, Ossege huddled with suitemates in a bathroom when another gunman killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University. Ossege says surgery in New York this summer stabilized her spine and has reduced her pain. Meanwhile, the Oxford shooting assailant soon will be sentenced, and Ossege plans to speak in court. Inspired by her own caregivers, Ossege is studying kinesiology at MSU and enjoys spending time with her horse that she says provides her comfort.

