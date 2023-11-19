NTSB investigators focus on `design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal safety officials investigating a Chicago commuter train crash that injured nearly 40 people when it slammed into snow-removal equipment are focusing on a “design problem” with its braking system. National Transportation Safety Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said Saturday initial calculations based on the train’s speed and other factors indicate it was designed to stop within 1,780 feet to avoid something its path. But that didn’t happen and it crashed into the snow-removal equipment. She says the NTSB team determined there is a “design problem” with the train’s braking system and they are very focused on the design issue and why the train didn’t stop.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.