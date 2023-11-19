Mother of teen killed during a traffic stop in France leads a protest against officer’s release

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old who was killed during a police traffic stop in France has led a peaceful protest in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The demonstration was held on Sunday to denounce the decision by magistrates to release the officer who was jailed in the fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk. His death touched off rioting around France that highlighted anger over police violence, poverty and discrimination against people in France with immigrant backgrounds. Several protesters described dismay at a far-right crowdfunding campaign that raised $1.6 million for the police officer before he got out of custody. The officer is still under investigation on a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.