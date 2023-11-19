Memphis police search for suspect after 4 female victims killed and 1 wounded in 3 linked shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed four females and critically wounded a fifth at three separate locations during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence. The Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. Friday on Howard Drive, where a female with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined there had been two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, two females were dead and another was critically wounded, while a fifth female was found fatally shot on Warrington Road. The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available. Police have launched a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

