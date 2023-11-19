Esports superstar Faker’s team wins trophy at the League of Legends World Championship

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s esports powerhouse T1 has won the League of Legends World Championship by defeating China-based Weibo Gaming. It is T1’s record fourth win at one of the biggest esports tournaments in the world. South Korea’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok — arguably the most well-known face in the esports world — jumped out of his seat to celebrate with fellow team members Zeus, Oner, Gumayusi, and Keria as they outperformed Weibo Gaming by winning three consecutive rounds in Seoul.

