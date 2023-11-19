Blocked from a horizontal route, rescuers will dig vertically to reach 41 trapped in India tunnel
NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers blocked from reaching 41 workers trapped by a highway tunnel collapse are shifting to an attempt to reach them vertically. The construction workers have been trapped nine days, though they are healthy and are getting oxygen and food through pipes. The rescue attempt has been stymied by debris, and a drill that was digging toward them horizontally broke Friday. The rescuers are creating an access road to the top of the hill at the site in Uttarakhand state and drilling vertically is to begin late Monday.