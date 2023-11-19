Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Australia has won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. Australia ended India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137. A heavily partisan crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the winning target of 241. Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs. Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket. It added to the team’s 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. India won all 10 of its matches before the final.

