Romania clinches Euro 2024 spot with 2-1 victory over Israel

FELCSUT, Hungary (AP) — Israel has lost 2-1 to Romania in an emotionally charged European Championship qualifying game it hosted in Hungary because of the war with Hamas. Romania, which had missed out on the 2020 edition despite being one of the hosts, qualified for Euro 2024 with the win. Israel is assured a playoff spot thanks to its Nations League record. The Group I match was the last of two “home” games for Israel in Felcsut, a Hungarian village of around 1,900 people. The games were relocated to Hungary after all matches were canceled in Israel following Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7. Israel tied Switzerland 1-1 in its first game in Hungary on Wednesday.

