Residents battling a new train line in northern Mexico face a wall of government secrecy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents in the northern Mexican state of Sonora are battling a new train line that threatens to displace their homes and cut up the local ecosystem. But they have found very little to fight against. Local, state and federal officials deny any knowledge or responsibility for the project. Meanwhile construction started a few months ago and is steadily progressing towards Imuris. Like the tourist Mayan Train in southeast Mexico, the project is progressing with a strong military presence and little apparent concern for wildlife. Ecologists say the project threatens migration routes for jaguars, ocelots and black bears.

