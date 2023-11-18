Maldives new president makes an official request to India to withdraw military personnel

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has officially requested India to withdraw its military personnel from the archipelago, a day after being sworn in. The president’s office says Muizzu made the request Saturday when he met Kiren Rijiju, India’s minister for earth sciences, who was in the Maldives for the presidential inauguration. Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, campaigned on a promise to evict Indian military personnel and balance trade, which he said was heavily in favor of India under his predecessor, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Both India, the closest neighbor of the Maldives, and China have been vying for influence in the islands located strategically on the shipping route connecting east and west. The number of Indian troops in the Maldives is not publicly known.

