Last of 4 men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month is caught

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the last of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail in October has been caught. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a news release that 53-year-old Joey Fournier was captured about 65 miles away from the jail in Bibb County just before noon Saturday. Davis said last month that Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the county jail on Oct. 16. The other three men had previously been caught.

