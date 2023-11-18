Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says an Israeli drone has fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the market town of Nabatiyeh, causing a fire and wide damage. The Israeli strike on the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. The strike was also far from the border. NNA said firefighters and ambulances rushed to the area but it did not mention casualties from the strike that occurred around dawn Saturday. Journalists who tried to reach the factory were prevented by Hezbollah members.

