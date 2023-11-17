Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson gets 90 years in prison. What happened?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 35-year-old Texas woman found guilty in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson has been sentenced to 90 years in prison. Kaitlin Armstrong was sentenced Friday. Investigators say Armstrong gunned down Wilson in a jealous rage, then fled the country and got plastic surgery to change her appearance before she was tracked down at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. Defense lawyers said Armstrong fled the U.S. because she was scared that she might know the killer.

