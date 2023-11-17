US labor board delays new employment rule after business groups sue

The federal government is delaying a new rule that could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize after business groups sued. The National Labor Relations Board says the rule, which was scheduled to go into effect next month, will now be effective Feb. 26 to give it time to resolve legal challenges. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups sued the NLRB last week over the so-called “joint employer” rule. The rule could potentially require companies like McDonald’s or Amazon to bargain with workers, even though those workers are employed by franchisees or independent contractors.

