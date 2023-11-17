US and Philippines sign a nuclear cooperation pact allowing US investment and technologies
By AARON FAVILA and EILEEN NG
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines have signed a nuclear cooperation pact under which U.S. investment and technologies are to help the Southeast Asian nation transition to cleaner energy and bolster its power supply. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of the deal by his energy secretary and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Marcos says nuclear energy is expected to become a part of the Philippines’ energy mix by 2032. He says the pact will open doors for U.S. companies to invest and participate in nuclear power projects in the Philippines.