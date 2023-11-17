Unions, Detroit casinos reach deal that could end strike

DETROIT (AP) — Unions and Detroit’s three casinos have announced a tentative five-year contract that could end a weekslong strike. A labor coalition represents 3,700 people, including dealers, cleaning staff, valets and food staff. They work at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown. The Detroit Casino Council says the deal includes an immediate average pay raise of 18%. More details were not publicly disclosed. The strike began Oct. 17 and will continue until the contract is approved by members.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.