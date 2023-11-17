Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union were close to approving contract agreements with Stellantis and Ford on Friday with voting at both companies overwhelmingly in favor. Only a few factories at each company have yet to cast ballots. At Stellantis, the deal was approved by large margins at two big Detroit factories in results posted Friday by the union. Overall, 68.4% of Stellantis workers favor ratificiaton with only three facilities yet to cast ballots. Workers at Ford voted 66.8% in favor with only one large factory uncounted. If the deals are approved, Ford and Stellantis would join General Motors in ratifying the record contracts, ending a contentious labor dispute that brought a punishing six-week series of strikes.

