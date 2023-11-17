Ukrainian marines claim multiple bridgeheads across a key Russian strategic barrier

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s marine corps says it has secured multiple bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region in fighting it described as having caused thousands of Russian casualties and destroyed dozens of ammunition warehouses, armored vehicles and other weaponry. The Marine Infantry Command’s claims on Friday are the first to come directly from the Ukrainian military about advances across one of Russia’s most significant strategic barriers. The marines said troops killed and wounded nearly 3,500 Russian soldiers, destroyed dozens of armored vehicles, guns, 29 ammunition warehouses and four headquarters. The claims couldn’t be independently verified and didn’t mention the number of Ukrainian casualties.

