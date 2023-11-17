Thousands march through Athens to mark 50 years since student uprising crushed by dictatorship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people are marching through central Athens to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973. The annual march started Friday from the Polytechnic campus, which was the headquarters of the uprising, and is heading towards the embassy of the U.S. — still widely blamed in Greece for supporting the 1967-74 rightwing dictatorship. Many of the protesters are carrying Palestinian flags. The march is often marred by rioting by far-left supporters, and thousands of police were on duty Friday to maintain the peace.

