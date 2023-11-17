The No Labels party asked its supporters if they would pay $100 to help choose its 2024 nominee

PHOENIX (AP) — The political organization No Labels has contemplated requiring a donation of at least $100 in order to cast a ballot at the group’s upcoming nominating convention. That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The idea breaks from longstanding norms and would raise a significant hurdle to people who may take part in No Labels efforts to nominate a third-party candidate. Neither the Democratic or Republican parties charge to vote at their conventions. The possibility of requiring a donation was included in an internal survey No Labels conducted in September. No Labels officials said Friday that they could confirm no delegates will be charged to vote.

