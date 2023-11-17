Skip to Content
AP-National

The No Labels party asked its supporters if they would pay $100 to help choose its 2024 nominee

By
Published 2:35 PM

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The political organization No Labels has contemplated requiring a donation of at least $100 in order to cast a ballot at the group’s upcoming nominating convention. That’s according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The idea breaks from longstanding norms and would raise a significant hurdle to people who may take part in No Labels efforts to nominate a third-party candidate. Neither the Democratic or Republican parties charge to vote at their conventions. The possibility of requiring a donation was included in an internal survey No Labels conducted in September. No Labels officials said Friday that they could confirm no delegates will be charged to vote.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content