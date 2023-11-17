The harrowing Ukraine war doc ’20 Days in Mariupol’ is coming to TV. Here’s how to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — The visceral documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” about Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city will soon reach its widest audience yet. The 94-minute film is a joint production by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline” and has been met with critical acclaim, an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival and two Critics Choice honors. It begins airing on PBS stations in the U.S. on Tuesday. AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage. Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko, were the last international journalists in Mariupol before escaping.

