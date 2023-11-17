Taiwan envoy says he’s hopeful Biden-Xi meeting will reduce tensions in the Asia-Pacific region

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 92-year-old businessman who represented Taiwan at this week’s summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco says he’s hopeful that a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will help reduce tensions between the two superpowers and in the region. Morris Chang also suggested the meeting could help to promote economic stability and reliable supply chains. Chang has represented Taiwan at the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit seven times. The summit wrapped up Friday. Taiwan, a self-governed island of 23 million people, remains the thorniest issue in U.S.-China relations, as Beijing and Washington clash over its sovereignty.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.