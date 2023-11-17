Spend this holiday TV season with Paddington, Melissa McCarthy, Lori Loughlin and more

As the temperature drops (in many places), the holiday TV calendar is heating up with a variety of festive options. Old favorites like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Christmas Story” return while new family friendly films make their debut including “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney+ and Melissa McCarthy’s “Genie” on Peacock. There’s also music to enjoy like “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” coming to Apple TV+ and the annual Tabernacle Choir concert airing on PBS. Plus, familiar faces including Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Teri Hatcher, Jonathan Bennett, Tia Mowry and Lacey Chabert have new holiday rom-coms airing this year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.