Russian parliament passes record budget, boosting defense spending and shoring up support for Putin

The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, has passed a record federal budget which aims to increase spending by around 25% in 2024, with record amounts going to defense. Defense spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history at a time when the Kremlin is eager to shore up support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia prepares for a presidential election in March. Russian lawmakers say the budget for the next three years was specifically developed to fund the military and mitigate the impact of Western sanctions on Russia. Record-low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending should help the Kremlin ride out the domestic impact of pivoting the economy to a war footing.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.