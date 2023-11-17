Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ ‘movement’ extremist

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Justice Ministry says it has filed a lawsuit with the country’s Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ “international public movement” as extremist. The court is scheduled to consider the lawsuit on Nov. 30, the ministry said. It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly the move entailed. It comes as Russia takes an increasingly conservative turn under President Vladimir Putin, who has forged a powerful alliance with the Russian Orthodox Church and has put “traditional family values” at the cornerstone of his rule.

