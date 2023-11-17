Ruling by Senegal’s highest court blocks jailed opposition leader Sonko from running for president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s highest court has effectively barred detained opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from running for president early next year. The court overturned a local court’s decision to reinstate Sonko to the West African country’s voter rolls. The legal setback for the politician came on the same day that a West African regional court dismissed his case seeking reinstatement. Senegal’s government formally dissolved Sonko’s political party earlier this year and struck him from the voter rolls after he was convicted of corrupting youth. His supporters maintain the charge was aimed at derailing his candidacy. Sonko finished third in the last presidential election and was widely seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party.

