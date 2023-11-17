Ron DeSantis picks up 10 South Carolina endorsements from former backers of Tim Scott’s campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ron DeSantis has picked up 10 endorsements in South Carolina from former backers of Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign. In a list shared Friday with The Associated Press before its public release, South Carolina state Reps. Bill Taylor and Tom Hartnett Jr. are now announcing their support for DeSantis. Also joining are a half-dozen municipal-level elected officials who had backed Scott before he shuttered his bid. DeSantis is hoping to shore up his strength in the first-in-the-South primary state as the 2024 GOP field continues to consolidate. His campaign tells AP he’ll return to the state Dec. 1 for a slew of events.

