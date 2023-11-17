Remember Shere Hite? A new documentary jogs our cultural memory of the pioneering sex researcher

The 1976 book “The Hite Report” was a bestseller from the beginning. Its intimate anecdotes about love, sex, orgasms and masturbation, drawn from anonymous survey responses from about 3,000 women across the U.S., challenged male assumptions about heterosexual intercourse. And it made its author, Shere Hite, a deeply polarizing public figure. But cultural memory can be short. When she died in 2020, at age 77, it seemed as though she’d been all but forgotten. “The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” a new documentary from IFC Films now playing in theaters, takes a holistic look the woman behind the report.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.