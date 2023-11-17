Prosecutors investigate Bulgarian soccer federation president in the wake of violent protests

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into the country’s soccer management. The focus is on the actions of federation president Borislav Mihaylov. The move follows the mass protests that gripped Bulgaria’s capital on Thursday as several thousand soccer fans took to the streets to demand the resignation of Mihaylov. Their fury was fueled by the federation’s decision to play a European Championship qualifying match against Hungary in an empty stadium. The protests eventually turned violent and dozens of fans and policemen were injured. Police detained nearly 40 people.

