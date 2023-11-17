Police board votes to fire Chicago officer accused of dragging woman by the hair during 2020 unrest
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of dragging a Black woman out of a car by her hair during unrest at a mall in 2020. The Chicago Tribune reports the board voted unanimously Thursday to fire Officer David Laskus. The board found that he used excessive force and lied to investigators about the incident. Mia Wright was a passenger in a car that arrived at the mall amid widespread protesting in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Wright has alleged officers broke the car’s windows and pulled her out by her hair.