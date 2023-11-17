Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in southern Maine

LIMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a 62-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed less than a mile after taking off from an airport. The yellow single-engine plane came to a rest nose-down in a thicket of woods Thursday afternoon about a mile from Limington-Harmon Airport in Limington. Medical personnel evaluated the pilot and he was eventually transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The pilot said he’d just taken off when his engine cut out. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

