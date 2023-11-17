Ohio man facing eviction fatally shoots property manager, 2 others before killing himself

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man facing eviction from a mobile home park in Ohio fatally shot the site’s property manager and two other residents before retreating into his home. The shooter then fired shots at police and kept officers at bay before he killed himself. Another resident was wounded in the shooting that broke out at the Mentor Green Mobile Estates in Mentor around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police attempted to negotiate with the shooter, 47-year-old Jason Norris, for a few hours. Authorities say a drone sent to his unit observed him kill himself.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.