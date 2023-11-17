More than a million Afghans will go back after Pakistan begins expelling foreigners without papers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — About 1.3 million Afghans are expected to return to their country of origin from Pakistan, the U.N. health agency warned, weeks after authorities began expelling foreigners living in the country illegally. The warning by the World Health Organization comes as expulsions gather pace, despite the onset of cold weather and widespread criticism from international and domestic human rights groups. Since Nov. 1, police in Pakistan have been going door-to-door to check migrants’ documentation after a deadline for migrants without papers to leave or face arrest. Many Afghans say they should be given more time to leave as they don’t have homes in their country of origin.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.