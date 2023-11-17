More than a million Afghans will go back after Pakistan begins expelling foreigners without papers
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — About 1.3 million Afghans are expected to return to their country of origin from Pakistan, the U.N. health agency warned, weeks after authorities began expelling foreigners living in the country illegally. The warning by the World Health Organization comes as expulsions gather pace, despite the onset of cold weather and widespread criticism from international and domestic human rights groups. Since Nov. 1, police in Pakistan have been going door-to-door to check migrants’ documentation after a deadline for migrants without papers to leave or face arrest. Many Afghans say they should be given more time to leave as they don’t have homes in their country of origin.