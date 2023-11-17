Man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from New York park is charged with rape

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from a state park in upstate New York park has been charged with sexually assaulting her. Craig N. Ross Jr. was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping in the abduction of the girl on Sept. 30. An indictment made public Friday adds four counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and other charges. Ross pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. A massive search in the the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains ended after two days, when officers stormed a camper Ross was staying in. Rescuers found the girl in a cabinet.

