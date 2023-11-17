Logan Airport ‘not an appropriate place’ for migrants arriving daily, Massport CEO says

BOSTON (AP) — About 20 to 25 migrants are arriving daily at Boston’s Logan Airport, the head of the airport operator says, and some have been camping out temporarily in baggage claim and elsewhere before trying to find a spot in the state’s overburdened shelter system. Massport interim CEO Ed Freni told reporters Friday that the airport is “not an appropriate place” for migrants to stay, even as the state grapples with the shelter crisis. This week, Massachusetts lawmakers didn’t approve $250 million in emergency aid for the shelter system, which hit a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families last week. Massachusetts is one of several states that are struggling to find shelter for an influx of migrants.

