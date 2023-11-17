Liberian election officials release most results showing Weah loss but order re-run in one county

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Election officials in Liberia have released nearly all the results from this week’s presidential election runoff vote. The figures announced late Friday show opposition candidate Joseph Boakai with 50.89% of the votes counted so far, while incumbent President George Weah has 49.11%. Still, election officials are still waiting for results from about two dozen of the West African nation’s polling stations. And they say the presidential vote will have to be re-run on Saturday before official results can confirm a winner. The Joint Security of Liberia has cautioned both Weah and Boakai’s parties against celebrations until those formal results are concluded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.