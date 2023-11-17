Judge rejects plea for Pennsylvania woman charged with killing her 2 young children
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
READING, Pa. (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea agreement for a Pennsylvania woman charged with killing her two young children. The 4-year-old and 8-year-old died three days after they were found hanging in the basement of their home about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia nearly four years ago. Forty-year-old Lisa Snyder on Friday pleaded no contest but mentally ill to third-degree murder. The judge said the plea doesn’t serve justice and rejected it. The case now heads to trial.