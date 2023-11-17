Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Dakota’s 2021 legislative redistricting plan violates the rights of two Native American tribes because it dilutes their voting strength. .S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte issued a ruling Friday that said the redrawn legislative districts violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling came months after a trial held in June in Fargo. In his ruling, Welte said the plan approved by the state Legislature to redraw voting districts in accordance with the latest census data “prevents Native American voters from having an equal opportunity” to elect candidates of their choice. Welte gave the Republican-controlled Legislature until Dec. 22 to provide a remedy.