Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his throwing wrist, Bengals say

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals say quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist. Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the injury would require surgery. Burrow left the Bengals game in the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. When Burrow tried a practice throw on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated. The NFL will investigate why Cincinnati did not list Burrow on the team’s injury report, a person familiar with the situation tells the AP.

