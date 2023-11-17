Hungary issues an anti-EU survey to citizens on migration, support for Ukraine and LGBTQ+ rights

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has released a set of questions for an informal survey it will send to voters on a number of divisive issues including migration, LGBTQ+ rights and support for Ukraine. The “national consultation” survey made public on Friday proposes blocking further European Union assistance to Ukraine unless the bloc releases funds to Hungary that were frozen over rule-of-law and minority rights violations. Such surveys, conducted numerous times by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing populist government since it took power in 2010, have been widely criticized by pollsters and opposition parties as propaganda tools that are manipulative in their phrasing and highly suggestive of desired answers.

