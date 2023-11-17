Hong Kong’s Roman Catholic cardinal says he dreams of bishops from greater China praying together

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s newly appointed Roman Catholic cardinal says he dreams of having bishops and faithfuls from different parts of greater China pray together one day. His comments came during a historic visit by the head of the Chinese Catholic church. A publication affiliated with Hong Kong’s diocese reported Cardinal Stephen Chow’s wish on Friday. It also said Joseph Li, who was installed by China’s state-controlled Catholic church as an archbishop, had learned a lot from his visit to the city. Li’s five-day tour marked the first official visit by a Beijing bishop to Hong Kong ever. It came at Chow’s invitation in April.

