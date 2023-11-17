High-speed and regional trains involved in an accident in southern Germany, injuring several people

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany that left several people slightly injured. They wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service on Friday at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich. They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated.

