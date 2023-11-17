French commission wants to remove statute of limitations for sexual violence against children

PARIS (AP) — A group of French experts is calling on authorities to remove all time limits on prosecuting people suspected of sexual violence against children. French law currently provides that minor victims of sexual abuse, assault and incest can file complaints until they are aged 48. The Independent Commission on Incest and Sexual Violence against Children says that removing the statute of limitations is necessary because it can take decades for victims to be able to speak out. Every year 160,000 children are victim of sexual violence in France. On average the 27,000 victims who have recounted accounts of sexual violence to the group, were eight years old when abuse had started.

