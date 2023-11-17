Four of 7 officers returned to regular duty after leak of Nashville school shooting records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police say four of seven officers have returned to regular duty after they were put on administrative assignment last week. That followed the leak of pages from a school shooter’s journals to a conservative commentator. Police say the administrative assignment is non-punitive and is intended to protect the integrity of the investigation into who leaked to documents. Police on Friday would not clarify whether the four officers who returned to regular duty have been cleared of any role in the leak. The person who killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville this spring left behind several writings that have become the object intense speculation and a court fight over their release.

