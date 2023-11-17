Federal safety officials launch probe into Chicago commuter train crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal safety officials have started an investigation into a Chicago commuter train crash that left almost 40 people injured. Jennifer Homendy, chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board, said during a news conference Friday that a team of seven investigators from her agency has started documenting the scene of the crash. She said they have not reviewed event recorders or video of the incident yet. Investigators expect to spend about five days on scene, with a preliminary report expected in a matter of weeks. The train rear-ended snow removal equipment traveling ahead of it on the same tracks Thursday.

