Families of missing in Mexico urge authorities to dig at spot where dogs were seen with body parts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After dogs were seen nibbling at human body parts, activists in western Mexico are demanding authorities keep digging at what appears to be a clandestine burial site. A group representing families of some of Mexico’s more than 112,000 missing people expressed concerned that police would leave the site on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara due to a long holiday weekend. The site had already been disturbed by dogs. The Light of Hope group represents families of missing people in the western state of Jalisco. The group says 41 bags of human remains have been found at the site that was discovered earlier this month.

