FAA to investigate drone that delayed Ravens-Bengals game

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate after a drone briefly delayed the Ravens-Bengals game in Baltimore. The FAA says drones are barred from flying within 3 miles of stadiums that seat at least 30,000 people during events including National Football League and Major League Baseball games, and in the hour before they start and after they end. When the drone violated the FAA’s temporary flight restriction during Thursday night’s game, the Maryland Stadium Authority says Maryland State Police and authority officials found the operator, who was directed to immediately land the drone. Officials say the operator was unaware of the restrictions and did not have a waiver to operate the drone in stadium airspace during the game.

