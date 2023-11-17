Explosion rocks university in Armenia’s capital, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — An explosion has rocked a university building in Armenia’s capital, killing one person and injuring three others. The Interior Ministry says the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. Health officials say one person died and three others were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, including one person in grave condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

