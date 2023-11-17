EU nations reach major breakthrough to stop shipping plastic waste to poor countries

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries and lawmakers have reached a breakthrough to stop sending their plastic trash to poor countries. Under the agreement, the 27 EU countries will no longer be able to export their plastic waste to non-Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, while the shipping of scrap for disposal inside the bloc will be allowed only exceptionally. Only a third of plastic waste in Europe is recycled, and half of the plastic collected for recycling is exported to be treated in countries outside the EU. The deal was announced as United Nations-led negotiations for a treaty aimed at cutting plastics pollution take place in Kenya.

